The search for a hit-and-run driver who may have caused a school bus crash

More
Plus, an ugly brawl at a Tennessee high school graduation.
1:05 | 05/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The search for a hit-and-run driver who may have caused a school bus crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47475024,"title":"The search for a hit-and-run driver who may have caused a school bus crash","duration":"1:05","description":"Plus, an ugly brawl at a Tennessee high school graduation.","url":"/WNT/video/search-hit-run-driver-caused-school-bus-crash-47475024","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.