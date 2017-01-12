Transcript for Search intensifying for the missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina

Next tonight here the search intensifying for the missing toddler in Jacksonville, north Carolina. 3-year-old Mariah woods woke up at mid night and was told to go back to bed. Teams searching at this hour and what authorities have sent to quantico. Here's Steve osunsami. Please just stay in your line. Reporter: This is their fifth night searching the forest for the missing 3-year-old and today authorities in Jacksonville, North Carolina were joined by more 700 volunteers seen here lined up, and using walking sticks. I'm really encouraged that we're gonna find her. Mariah woods disappeared from her family's mobile home early Monday morning. Investigators are talking with the girl's mother and the mom's boyfriend. Please bring her back and I love her. Reporter: Police say they have searched through 95,000 pounds of trash at a nearby landfill. Items they found have been shipped to quantico, Virginia for testing. The girl's biological father says he can't understand how no one heard a thing. Four people in the house. Somebody just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out? Reporter: Search teams collected more items but not sure if they're connected to this case. Still much more ahead on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.