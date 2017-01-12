-
Now Playing: Searching for missing 3-year-old girl continues in Jacksonville, North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Blind triplets credit their father with helping them earn highest rank in Boy Scouts
-
Now Playing: High school girl vanished from home found safe in New York
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday consumers warning about thieves at the front door
-
Now Playing: Search intensifying for the missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Undocumented immigrant is acquitted of murdering woman in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Parents of suspected Tampa serial killer: 'We love and support him'
-
Now Playing: Missing Florida teen, soccer coach found safe in New York
-
Now Playing: National Guardsman meets his baby for the 1st time after an 11-month deployment
-
Now Playing: Grandma shines as flower girl with fairy wings and magic wand
-
Now Playing: Guacamole could help online daters score more dates
-
Now Playing: Sleepy toddler has the most relatable Christmas wish for Santa
-
Now Playing: People are flipping out over upside-down Christmas trees this season
-
Now Playing: Aspiring NY model found dead in Jamaica
-
Now Playing: Undocumented immigrant found not guilty in woman's killing
-
Now Playing: Freeform announces contest to give away a tiny house to a deserving family
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on 13 must-have holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Hunter who says he mistook woman for a deer charged with manslaughter
-
Now Playing: Man sues NFL player for allegedly seducing his wife