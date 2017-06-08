Search and rescue operation for 3 missing Marines suspended

More
Military officials call the Osprey heli-plane accident off Australia coast a "mishap."
1:32 | 08/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search and rescue operation for 3 missing Marines suspended

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49069724,"title":"Search and rescue operation for 3 missing Marines suspended","duration":"1:32","description":"Military officials call the Osprey heli-plane accident off Australia coast a \"mishap.\"","url":"/WNT/video/search-rescue-operation-missing-marines-suspended-49069724","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.