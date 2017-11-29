Transcript for Searching for missing high school student in Florida

E have new images tonight of a 17-year-old from Florida who police say ran off with her soccer coach. This image tonight reportedly of the two of them in south Carolina. There are other reports that are were seen in North Carolina, too. And ABC's Steve osunsami is there tonight. Reporter: Authorities searching for this Florida teenager who ran off with a high school soccer coach are releasing tonight these surveillance images of the two on the run. Seen here Sunday standing in line at a gas station in South Carolina, and later that day, inside a pawnshop in North Carolina. The parents of 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina are begging her to come back home. We miss you, pumpkin, and we love you, and we want to hear from you. Reporter: Frisina is a minor under Florida law, who left her cell phone behind and climbed out of her bedroom window Saturday to be with Rian Rodriquez. He's a 27-year-old grown man who her parents say has no business being with their daughter. The 17-year-old played soccer. Her father coached the girl's team, Rodriquez coached the boys. He's a family friend, we've known him for several years through soccer and the school and everything. Reporter: Earlier this year, a Tennessee teacher disappeared with a 15-year-old student, leading blitz on a cross-country search. South of Atlanta, police say this 14-year-old went missing on the same day at Frisina, running away with a young man. Police tonight believe they may be headed to Canada. David? Steve, thank you.

