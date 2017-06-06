Transcript for Seasoned climber becomes 1st person to scale Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes or safety gear

Finally tonight here, America strong. The young climber who made it to the top of el capitan. No harness, no ropes attached. The famed el capitan, a 3,000 wall of granite in yosemite. It's called free soloing. And Alex Honnold of Sacramento has been perfecting the ropeless climb for decades. Look at this breathtaking moment about to reach the 2500 summit. Alex has been climbing all his life. What he told us two years ago. I go through the same calculation anybody else does with risk taking, is it worth taking this risk? I'm like, yes, it is. Reporter: Alex told us today what he was thinking as he neared the top. Whit's not like your mind is wandering. Look at the drop below. 2500-foot drop keeps you pretty focus. I looked down from time to time. But I was mostly looking up. I was charging pretty quickly and climbing ahead. Reporter: In three hours, 56 minutes, he had made it to the top. Becoming the first person to scale el capitan alone without ropes and safety gear. What did his mother say? She was glad I hadn't told her anything beforehand I have never really dreamt of anything bigger. I can't imagine anything cooler than el caps. Reporter: Which explains the smile after this American climber reached the top. That was the key there, you don't tell your mom until after. Thanks for watching here. I'm David Muir and I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.