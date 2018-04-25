Transcript for Secret NFL meeting held to discuss national anthem protests

The recordings leaked, NFL players and owners, their private meeting. They were talking about NFL protests and president trump. And the president's own friend, patriots owner Bob Kraft, and what he said about the president. Here tonight, gio Benitez. Reporter: The president and the patriots, again and again talking up his friendship with star quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Bob Kraft. I have friends, they own teams, and Bob Kraft is a great owner. Reporter: Kraft even giving the president his own super bowl ring. No team has been this good for this long. Reporter: But today, new recordings obtained by "The new York Times" reveal Kraft's deep frustration when the president attacked players taking a knee during the national anthem. Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, get that son of a Off the field right now, out. He's fired. Reporter: The president's words, topic "A" at a private meeting of NFL owners and players in October. According to "The times," Kraft called on the group to address "The elephant in the room, this kneeling. The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don't feel is in the best interests of America. It's divisive and it's horrible." Publicly, the patriots mounting a show of unity on the field. Tom Brady linking arms with his teammates. And David, several other NFL owners took on the president during that private meeting. One reportedly calling his presidency disastrous. Another adding this -- "We need to put a band-aid on what's going on in this country." David? All right, gio Benitez, thank you.

