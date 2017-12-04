Transcript for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

We begin with president trump, Russia and the high-stakes meeting between secretary of state Rex tillerson and Vladimir Putin. Late today the president at the white house after meeting with the head of nato, saying relations with Russia, quote, may be at an all-time low. In Moscow, a similar message from secretary tillerson after a closed-door meeting with Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin saying the two countries have reached, quote, a low point. The president was asked, did Russia know that Syria was about to unleash that chemical attack? ABC's Terry Moran leads us off from Moscow. Reporter: At the white house, alongside nato secretary-general, the president offer a grim view of u.s./russia relation and we're not getting along with Russia at all, at an all-time low. Reporter: The missile strike on Syria caused a crisis between U.S. And Russia. It came in response to the Assad's regime's horrifying weapons attack launched from this airbase. There were Russians on that base and some U.S. Officials believe they knew or even facilitated the attack. The president asked directly about that was skeptical. I think it's certainly possible -- I think it's probably unlikely and I know they're doing investigations into that right now. I would like to think they didn't know. But certainly they could have, they were there. So, we'll find out. Reporter: And trump speaking fondly of a closer relationship with Vladimir Putin who U.S. Intelligence believes meddled in the 2016 U.S. Election. Putin is the leader of Russia. Russia is a strong country. Would be fantastic thing if we got along with Putin and Russia. And that could happen. Reporter: But the chilly greeting for secretary of state Rex tillerson in Moscow today makes all that seem a distant dream. Tillerson was clinked glasses with Putin. Today a two-mour heating with him. The current state of u.s./russia relations is at a low point. He blatantly called for regime in Syria. Our view is the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end. Terry Moran joins us live from Moscow. Strong words about the regime from the secretary of state. What's Russia's response to those words and the chemical attack, any common ground here sf. Not right now, David. Vladimir Putin has shown for years he will not back down under pressure. He's standing behind the Assad regime. The common ground is fighting islamic state in Syria. Meantime there are questions about whether there could be any changes coming inside the west wing.

