Transcript for Security Increases at Churches Across the US After FBI Warning

And here at home, a holiday terror warning. Security on high alert at St. Patrick's cathedral here in new York and at churches all over the country. The FBI warning that ISIS is urging followers to strike houses of worship, targeting people as they flock to church to celebrate Christmas. ABC's Gloria Riviera has the details. Reporter: Tonight, millions of Americans attending holiday services after that call from ISIS to attack churches. FBI and homeland security officials warning police to remain vigilant after ISIS published a link listing the names and addresses of churches across the U.S. In light of what we've experienced in this country and the attacks that we've witnessed overseas, law enforcement has to take every situation seriously. Reporter: The list is eliciting posts calling for even more violence as Christmas Sunday approaches. Attacks in coffee shops, hotels and markets in the U.S., Canada, France and the Netherlands. That's something that we have to consider and be safe and vij lenlt but something we're taking upon ourselves to be out and about with our family. Reporter: Officials say ISIS routinely uses lists like this one to encourage sympathizers to carry out lone wolf attacks, similar to the recent events in Berlin. They're becoming inspired by these organizations, and they're willing to kill on their behalf. Reporter: In the latest bulletin officials said they are not currently tracking a specific target, but there is concern this call from ISIS provides a dangerous motivation. Rebecca. Thank you, Gloria.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.