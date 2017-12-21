Transcript for New security precautions in effect for holiday season

Rob, thank you. Just as millions travel, the new security warning just out for Christmas. What authorities are now saying about potential threats, from New York City to Washington, D.C. To Las Vegas. Security stepped up in new York's Times square, and in las Vegas, they are installing barriers to now keep cars off sidewalks. ABC's linsey Davis with the warning from homeland security tonight. They want everyone to hear it. Reporter: Tonight, with tens of millions of Americans on the move, the department of homeland security with that new call for vigilance, "As you travel, shop, and gather together to celebrate the holiday season, we ask you to stay alert." Heightened security here in new York City after those two terror attacks in the past eight weeks. The Halloween truck attack that killed eight and the port authority isis-inspired subway bombing last week. The city is deploying special explosive detection k-9 teams, radiation detection devices and hundreds of additional officers. Around the world, you're seeing increased tensions. So, we think this is a punt action. Reporter: In Washington, D.C., extra precautions after, just days ago, an isis-inspired group sent out posters showing the famed Washington national cathedral on fire. Backpacks and oversized bags will no longer permitted inside the national cathedral. And in Las Vegas, the city is installing 800 safety posts along the strip to stop potential vehicle attacks. And sending in a record number of National Guard soldiers. Everyone on heightened alert. Linsey Davis joins us live. And we heard that message from the department of homeland security there, urging travelers to be a let. Law enforcement continues to be concerned tonight about ISIS propaganda? Reporter: Law enforcement officials are saying that they are increasingly concerned. They say based on these -- the call to arms by ISIS, they say that its created a credible concern. But at the same time, they say there are no specific threats, but David, you see this increased police presence right behind me. Linsey Davis with us live tonight. Linsey, thank you. There is extra security measures at America's airports tonight. In fact, passengers can expect longer lines because the TSA is now doing a stricter check of electronics. ABC's soon your transportation correspondent David Kerley is at Reagan national in Washington. David? Reporter: David, it is crunch time for Chris has travel. These folks just arriving here. Today and tomorrow, the busiest travel days. While the weather is still a threat, the sheer volume is the problem. TSA expecting to screen 20% more passengers over these busy days. And don't forget, the new rules of TSA. Electronics items bigger than your phone may have to come out of your bag. Pack some patience, David. All right, we will. David Kerley, thank you.

