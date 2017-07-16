Transcript for Sen. John McCain recovering from surgery for blood clot

And voters keeping a close eye on the president's promise to repeal Obamacare. But that effort is facing a setback, after John McCain had to leave the nation's capital for blood clot surgery on husband eye. Leaving Mitch Mcconnell a vote short. Now, the legislation in limbo. Here's Gloria Riviera. Trumpcare has got to go! Reporter: Tonight, the health care reform bill hitting a major snag. The vote scheduled for next week, delayed indefinitely. The reason, a key vote is missing. Senator John McCain is under doctor's orders to rest in Arizona after surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. Mitch Mcconnell announcing the vote will be deferred. McCain's absence comes as president trump's weekly address promised progress is on the way. We're very, very close to ending this health care nightmare. Reporter: With two Republican senators opposed, Mcconnell needs at least 50 committed yes votes. This bill would make sweeping and deep cuts in the medicaid program, which has been on the books for more than 50 years. Reporter: Senators Collins and Paul do not support the bill. Does senate majority leader Mcconnell have the votes to pass this revised bill? I don't think right now he does. Reporter: McCain and eight others have expressed doubts about the bill. And if any of them vote no, the bill goes down. With the vote now tabled, lawmakers will face more pressure from voters as they try to make the case for the new bill to pass. Gloria, when is the earliest we could see a health care vote? Reporter: All we have to go on is from Mcconnell's office. They've said while McCain is recovering, they will focus on other items. McCain's office has said he's ordered to rest for the week. But there's no concrete timeline. So that could push it to July 24th. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.