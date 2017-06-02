Transcript for Senate Confirmation Vote for Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos May Happen Tomorrow

We turn to the showdown on capitol hill at this hour. Democrats want to stop president trump's pick for education secretary. The final senate confirmation for Betsy Devos expected tomorrow, but the vice president could be called in to break a tie. ABC's Mary Bruce on capitol hill again tonight. Reporter: Democrats vowing to talk for 24 hours straight. Now is the time to put country before party. Reporter: A final hail Mary attempt to block trump's controversial pick for education secretary, billionaire Betty Devos. We need just one more Republican to join us. Reporter: Two Republicans have already said they will not support her. If just one more opposes, her confirmation will fail. Devos, a strong supporter of school vouchers, is under fire for her lack of experience in public education. You never attended a k-12 public school, did you? Correct. And your children did not either? Correct? That's correct. And you've never taught at a k-12 public school? Correct? I have not, but I've mentored in one. Reporter: And she's been mocked for suggesting guns might be needed in some Wyoming schools to fend off grizzly bears. I would imagine that there's probably a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies. Reporter: The public ramping up pressure. One Utah resident sending her senator a pizza to vote "No." Where's my pizza? I would like to know. Reporter: But still a yes for Devos. So bottom line, you don't think they're going to be able to sway another Republican to get on board? I don't think so. Reporter: "Saturday night live" giving their take on the controversial nominee. But I do -- I do think there should be a school. Probably Jesus school. And I do think it should have walls, and roof, and gun for potential grizzly. Reporter: And weighing in on the president's immigration restrictions in their blistering version of the white house press briefing. The travel ban is not a ban which makes it not a ban. You just called it a ban. Because I'm using your words. You said ban. It's circular using of the words and that's from you. Mary Bruce with us live on capitol hill tonight. Mary, back to the showdown. Playing out behind you there. You reported two Republicans have said they will vote no on Devos. Democrats would need one more? Reporter: Yes, and David, without that one more vote, Devos is headed for a tie which means the vice president will likely have to do what no vice president has done before. Use his power as the tie-breaking vote to confirm a cabinet nominee, David.

