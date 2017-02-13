Transcript for Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer questions the arrest of hundreds of undocumented immigrants

There are new images coming in of the sweeps of undocumented immigrants facing deportation now. In Milwaukee today, look at this. Thousands protesting the local sheriff's plan to train his deputies to act as immigration agents. ABC's Mary Bruce with the pictures tonight. Reporter: This scene in the middle of the night in los Angeles. Federal agents waiting in this parking lot. Guns at the ready. Cuffing this undocumented immigrant and hauling him off. The question tonight. Is this business as usual? Or a new Normal? The raids taking place across the country from Los Angeles to Atlanta and Chicago. Leading protesters today to fill the streets in Milwaukee. Fear after the president's new sweeping order. A lot of panicked families, a lot of just shivers of fear. Reporter: 680 undocumented immigrants arrested last week. Most convicted criminals, but not all. President trump says he's keeping his word. The president tweeting, "The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!" But the family of Phoenix mother Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos disagrees. She came from Mexico as a teenager and used a fake social security number to get work, leading to a felony conviction. But she was allowed to stay, until now. When she was arrested Thursday at a regular immigration check-in. My mom's a really kind person. She would never hurt anyone. Reporter: Federal agents insist these deportations are routine. And that the surge was planned before trump took office. Some lawmakers aren't buying it. This is not a national security issue. This feels more like a huge shift in policy to get to "I want to deport 11 million people" and we're going to do everything in our power to stop that. Reporter: But president Obama dubbed the "Deporter in chief" for kicking out more than 2 million undocumented immigrants over 8 years. Something trump even praised. Obama got tremendous numbers of people out of the country. Well, I'm going to do the same thing. Reporter: But tonight, for many families, confusion, and a question. Are they safe? We're all heartbroken, and we still cannot believe that this is happening. And Mary Bruce with us live from capitol hill tonight, and tonight, Mary, some lawmakers are asking to be briefed by the trump administration about exactly who is being targeted in these sweeps? Reporter: The acting director will be here tomorrow. He will be meeting with hispanic lawmakers who are eager to learn more details, David. Mary Bruce at capitol hill tonight. Thank you as always.

