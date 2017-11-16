Transcript for Senate Judiciary Committee calls on Jared Kushner to provide more documents

Next tonight, to the Russia investigation and Jared Kushner. The senate judiciary committee calling on the president's son-in-law to provide key e-mails they say he did not turn over. E-mails about wikileaks and on overture from Russia to then candidate Donald Trump. Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Less than a week Reporter: Tonight, we're learning that Jared Kushner has not turned over all of his e-mails to senate investigators, looking into Russian meddling. That revelation, less than a week after we learned the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., exchanged private messages with wikileaks at the height of the campaign, during a period where wikileaks was releasing damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Wikileaks. I love wikileaks. Reporter: Today, the senate judiciary committee demanding answers an Kushner's e-mails, saying they want e-mails Kushner forwarded about a Russian back door overture and dinner invite, and about wikileaks. If, as you suggest, Mr. Kushner was unaware of, for example, any attempts at Russian interference, the searching would be small. David, tonight, Kushner's attorney says he's been cooperating with congestioning a investigators and will continue to. And members of congress are demanding that he do so. Davi Pierre Thomas tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.