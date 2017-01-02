Transcript for Senate Preparing for Battle Over SCOTUS Nominee

Wednesday night, and we are following two major headlines coming out of trump white house. Tonight, that warning to Iran, pulling that country, quote, on notice. Also less than 24 hours after the president revealed his puck for the supreme court, he is telling Republicans to go nuclear to get his pick through if it comes to that. Judge Neil Gorsuch at the capitol beginning to meet with the senators who will decide his fate, and some Democrats vowing to block him, calling it a stolen seat after president Obama's final supreme court nominee was never even given a hearing. ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jon Karl starting us off. Reporter: As newly minted supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch began making the rounds on capitol hill today. A little bit of Colorado in Washington. Reporter: Back at the white house, president trump urged Republican senate leader Mitch Mcconnell to do whatever it takes to get him confirmed. If we end up with that gridlock, I would say if you can, Mitch, go nuclear because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web. Reporter: By going nuclear, he means a rare change to the senate rules to effectively make it impossible for Democrats alone to block to block the nomination. Either way, it will be a bruising battle -- So let me getstraight, you are against Neil Gorsuch no matter what? No matter what happens in his hearings, no matter what others say about him, you will do everything you can to stop him? I am indeed for two reasons. The first, that this nomination should have never have occurred and second, the man's record. Reporter: Democrat senator Jeff Merkley accuses Republicans of stealing a supreme court seat because for ten months, they blocked Barack Obama's nominee to replace the late justice Antonin Scalia. And you're not going to back down on this no matter what happens? No, I'm not. No matter what happens in those hearings -- nothing? No. Reporter: GU Gorsuch comes with a sterling resume, degrees from Columbia and Harvard law and a phd in legal philosophy from oxford. Conservatives applaud his opinions in two cases voting for a religious exemption to the Obamacare mandate requiring coverage of contraception. He's written nothing significant about hot-button issues like gay marriage or abortion but he did write a book backing laws against euthanasia, writing,"all human beings are intrinsically valuable and the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong." I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the constitution and laws of this great country. Reporter: Gorsuch is a great admirer of justice Scalia, who he would be replacing. But he also clerked for justice Anthony Kennedy, the key swing vote on the high court. His nomination has unified Republicans, even trump's strongest Republican critics are lining up to fight for him. Neil Gorsuch what do you think? Home run. Judge's judge. This is the kind of person who the founders envisioned sitting on the supreme court. He knows what a judge's job is. On Karl with us live at the white house, and we're seeing Republicans say judge Gorsuch is eminently qualified. You have the Democrats saying look at what Republicans did to president Obama's nominee. Are the Democrats going to do what the Republicans just did? Reporter: Well, Democrats are still furious about the way Merrick Garland was treated without even getting a hearing, and there is no question they are taking it out on Neil Gorsuch. There's hypocrisy all around, and the bottom line is few people question whether either nominee is qualified for the supreme court, and both have been opposed by senators for purely political reasons. Here we go again. Jon Karl, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.