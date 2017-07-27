Transcript for Senate Republicans determined to pass 'skinny repeal'

there, but we will move on now to a new vote. So far, the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare has not passed as you know, and the effort to simply repeal it went down in defeat. Tonight, the Republicans are moving forward with a skinny repeal. Just in tonight, one leading Republican furious saying skinny bill as policy is a disaster. ABC's Mary Bruce back on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the senate is barreling towards a vote. I think we need to get something done, get it started. It's gonna be a narrower bill than I would have supported, but it's a good first start. Reporter: First, they tried to repeal and replace, but lhat plan failed. The motion is not agreed to. Reporter: Then just repeal, worry about replacement later. That didn't have the votes either. What's left? A pared-down plan being called the skinny repeal. But tonight one leading Republican is blasting the plan. The skinny bill as policy is a disaster. The skinny bill as a replacement for Obamacare is a fraud. What do you say about this being a far cry from what you promised? Everybody ought to be able to explain why this is a step in the right direction, and it is. Reporter: The peared down plan is being called the skinny repeal. It would only roll back parts of Obamacare. Like the mandate that all Americans buy insurance. But that could leave 15 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade. And cause premiums for some to jump by 20%. Eager for a win, the white house is stepping up the pressure on holdouts like Alaska senator, Lisa murkowski. Yesterday, the interior secretary gave her a call and reportedly threatened to pull support for key projects in her state. This is the most difficult conversation, and what I told the president, what I have told the president since he was elected was I'm here to help the people of my state. Mary Bruce with us live tonight from the hill, and Mary, as we saw in your reporting there, some Republican lawmakers have some pretty serious concerns about this so-called skinny repeal, and might not vote for it? Reporter: This senate bill is meant as a place hold tore buy more time to negotiate a better overhaul with the house, but so senate Republicans are deeply concerned this could become permanent, and they are demanding that will not happen or else they say they will not vote for it, David. Mary Bruce with us live on the hill den tonight, thank you.

