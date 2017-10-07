Transcript for Senate Republicans face backlash at town halls

The other story, Republicans in their effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. They can only afford to lose two Republicans. Tonight, the list is growing. ABC's Mary Bruce keeping score on capitol hill where there were protests and many arrests today. Reporter: Senate Republicans today received a bruising welcome back to capitol hill. Protesters taking over offices, blocking hallways. Then hauled off and arrested. You are killing people. Is this going to get done? Reporter: From Ohio to Arizona. Republicans were pummelled during the recess by Americans worried they could lose their coverage. And tonight, the GOP bill is on life support. Senate Republicans can afford to lose just two votes. At least ten Republican senators are now a no. Many of those Republicans who oppose are receiving praise from their constituents. I want to applaud your position on the current health care bill. Yes. Thank you. Reporter: At stake, 22 million more Americans could be uninsured under the GOP plan. And nearly $800 billion slashed for medicaid. Republican leaders are hopeful they can salvage the bill. The president today tweeting, I cannot imagine that congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new health care bill fully approved and ready to go. Is it time to move onto other options? It's time to cut like we say in Louisiana. Reporter: They have been placing the blame elsewhere, even on Hillary Clinton. Asking, where's your plan? Clinton fired back tweeting a link to her plan from the campaign, saying, right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kill 23 million people off their coverage. Feel free to run with it. And Mary Bruce live from the hill again tonight. The clock issic thing, Mary. Republicans and Democrats know the stakes here, and one Republican really essentially saying we better get this done or else? Reporter: David, senator chuck grassley says Republicans should not only be ashamed, but they could go from the majority to the minority. If they can't get this done before they head home for the August recess, Republicans could hit that six months mark without a single legislature victory. Mary Bruce as well. Thank you. There are breaking

