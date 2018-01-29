Transcript for 2 severe snowstorms move across the US

We are also tracking two storm systems tonight on the move at this hour making for typical commute. In some places and the return of winter for much of the country clipper system with heavy stone Michigan tonight moving cross the Great Lakes and the northeast. At a coastal storm targeting New England so let's get right to meteorologist ginger Z of course she is tracking it all force tonight he ginger. Payday David winter weather advisories are in place in his snow announcer from damsel. New York all the way down the Gothenburg Tennessee goods in the southern and just a coating but the northern up to eight inches of snow with that clip where the coastal part of the storm. Will take the ties especially tomorrow morning and make them rise many could see two to 5 inches especially eastern Massachusetts. Little bit Rhode Island there. And behind it I can promise you that everyone is impacted. Look at Tallahassee the windchill tomorrow morning 32 it feels like freezing in Charleston and it only gets colder settled in Wednesday morning Philadelphia you'll feel like fourteen. Minus eleven in caribou yeah. Port caribou or care of February Tinder thank you.

