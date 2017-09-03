Transcript for Severe storms and dangerous winds move across the US

much of the country bracing for a major storm tonight. It could be a difficult morning commute in much of the east. Wind gusts at 50 miles per hour, and power lines falling in rocky hill, Connecticut. Here's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight severe storms moving through the heartland. As another system wreaks havoc from the great Lakes to the northeast. A falling traffic light near Buffalo, New York. A security camera capturing a terrifying moment when Brittany Gardner and her daughter arrive home near Cleveland. You can hear the wind. Gusts up to 60 miles per hour in the area. When this happens. Daughter, Madison, holding on for dear life. Mom racing to her. Madison wasn't hurt. In Detroit, an arrest in the wind-whipped apartment fire that killed five. Authorities now believe it was arson. Hundreds of thousands in the area without power. 24 hours after that plane carrying Michigan's basketball team skidded off the runway, wind forcing a ground stop at Laguardia airport. And David, that ground stop here at Laguardia, causing hundreds of delays. The wind is expected to cause problems into the night, and then snow in the forecast. David? Linzie Janis with us. Thank you. Rob Marciano along the westside highway today, and he is tracking the storm. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Those winds have gone northern, and the record high temperature will be a distant memory, and kld air will stay here, and a pattern change over the next five days, and we have three chances of seeing snow across the east. The first comes tonight across the heartland, and severe storms breaking out in mouissouri and Kentucky. Look for snow? Pittsburgh, and across the metro area throughout the Hartford and Boston as well. Three to five impnches expected to fall to prel fall. Rob Marciano, thanks again tonight.

