Back here at home, and to the severe storms moving up the east coast at this hour, hitting right at rush hour. Major travel delays at this hour. 64 million Americans from north Carolina right up through philly, New York and into Maine. The storm clouds moving in over Manhattan late this afternoon. Philadelphia, Hartford, as well. Driving wind and rains near Allentown, Pennsylvania. And massive trees down, completely covering this home in silver springs, Maryland. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it all for us tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. Just explosive storms across the northeast. Flood warnings still in effect. Look at this line. It should diminish over the next couple of hours. We still have that to get through. Dry air mass coming in. Hot and dry across the southwest. Tomorrow is going to be Dale four for this incredible heat wave. Maybe all-time reports in Vegas and Phoenix. And the tropics are active. Tropical storm Brett there, but of greater importance is what's in the gulf of Mexico. Potential tropical storm expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. Likely not a hurricane, but certainly for folks in the storm zone, they need to take this seriously. Rob Marciano, thank you. Next, it is down to the wire

