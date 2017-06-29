Transcript for Severe weather continues leaving 15 million people in its path

Next to the severe weather watch at this hour. Thunderstorms on the- tonight. 15 million people in their path. It comes after a night of violent storms. More than two dozen reported tornadoes. This one, in prairieburg, Iowa. ABCs a Alex Brez is in Wisconsin. Reporter: Tonight, millions watching the skies. Severe weather on the move after a wild 24 hours. Overnight a tornado outbreak spanning four states. Spawning at least 27 reported tornados. In Iowa, the funnels started touching down around dinnertime. Including a powerful ef-2 captured at the linn county fair. Get out of here! Reporter: Heavy rain and snapped trees in the twister's wake. It was like it just hovering, it was just slow motion and it was really dark. Reporter: Some of the worst damage west of eau Claire, Wisconsin. The walls of this gruj ripped off. The family truck thrown into the yard. You're looking around and trying to figure out how this happened that quickly. Just unimaginable. Reporter: In all, more than 120 see veer reports from this system. Including up to baseball-sized hail in part of Iowa. And Tom, we now know the tornado that ripped this home apart was 700 miles wide, and turning 500 miles per hour. A massive twister. Alex, thank you. We are tracking more tornado warnings, and ABC's senior meteorologist, rob Marciano is here. Not as much spin in the atmosphere as last night, but instability, and these are getting big. We have severe thunderstorm watches out for parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and in Omaha, huge hail, and tornado warnings out there. Also heavy rain across the gulf coast, and mobile, Alabama. Flooding there. These will expand in the overnights and more rain for the southeast. Wichita, and some will be severe. Tomorrow, they will stretch around the front. From Oklahoma City to the Buffalo, and you could see damaging wind and possibly a few tornadoes. A rough day for the folks there trying to travel for the holiday weekend, Tom. We'll track it. Thapgs so much.

