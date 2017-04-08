Now Playing: Severe summer storms strike

Now Playing: Severe weather moves east

Now Playing: Woman, 2 children escape after being held hostage in Virginia for more than 2 years

Now Playing: Twin mega-jackpots puts half a billion dollars on the line

Now Playing: Crew springs into action after an American Airlines plane catches fire during takeoff

Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty of securities fraud charges

Now Playing: Severe weather hits the Northeast

Now Playing: Red sunset over Seattle

Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli 'delighted' with verdict in securities fraud trial

Now Playing: Kansas City IRS workers reportedly sickened by suspicious package

Now Playing: 50 bikers escort bullied boy to first day of middle school

Now Playing: Virginia man charged for allegedly holding girlfriend, 2 children against their will

Now Playing: First responders surprise kids at camp

Now Playing: Northwest heat wave wreaks havoc on land and in the air

Now Playing: How the new Amazon meal service stacks up

Now Playing: Lottery players have chance to win two mega jackpots

Now Playing: Dalia Dippolito accused of plotting prison break by drone

Now Playing: Body believed to be missing mom found in Grand Canyon National Park

Now Playing: Conrad Roy's cousin speaks out after texting suicide sentence