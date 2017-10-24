Transcript for Severe weather hitting both US coasts

Now to the dangerous weather on both coasts tonight. A dangerous commute here in the east. Thunderstorms, wind and rain. A regional airport in Hickory, North Carolina, take a look, ripped apart by severe winds. And this home in Shelby, north Carolina, pushed right off its foundation. Reports of several tornadoes. And here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, high winds toppling trees, sending them crashes onto cars and power lines across the northeast. It's the same system that rocked the southeast overnight. In the Carolinas, multiple ef-2 tornadoes now confirmed. In Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jesse sparveri huddling in the backseat of his car as the storm moved through. My car was shaking uncontrollably. At one point, I thought my car was actually in the air. I had no idea where I was. Reporter: His windows shattered, a wooden projectile landing in the driver's seat. Treatments snapped. A tractor trailer overturned nearby. Our gio Benitez is in north Carolina. Here at Hickory regional airport, we're seeing some unbelievable damage. Take a look. A hangar just destroyed. Planes tossed around like toys. Reporter: A half foot of torrential rain causing flash flooding in Boone. This vehicle floating away. Wes berry caught in his minivan. Wave of water washed over the hood and it stalled out. Reporter: In the west, critical fire conditions in parts of southern California. The region now a tinderbox. More than 4,000 firefighters battling blazes across the state. And David, these storms have made a mess at airports. More than 750 flights canceled. Nearly 300 of them here at

