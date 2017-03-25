Transcript for Severe weather moves towards the East Coast

Eva, thanks so much. Now the severe weather pushing east. A tornado blew through Arkansas, and winds damaging the church, stunning the faithful outside of Louisiana. Here's ABC's Phillip Mena. Reporter: Tonight, destruction in the south. As a new threat takes aim at tornado alley. It was there. Reporter: In greengold, Louisiana, pastor Martha Griggs' church destroyed by extreme wind overnight. It brought me to tears. Reporter: The roof and cinder block blown down. Bibles scattered in the debris. I'm thankful there was no one in the building. No one got hurt. Reporter: That same line of storms spawning an ef-2 tornado in Arkansas. There was a frame there a mobile home that was blown off. Reporter: The twister on the ground for less than a minute, but flipping this mobile home. The bottom gone, and this home's ceiling caved in. The night's storm making it dangerous for drivers in Kansas. Pelted by hail up to the size of golf balls. Tom, this church is a total loss, but Sunday worship will go on. The pastor here telling us she will hold services at her home nearby until a new church can be built, Tom. Devastating. Thanks so much. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano joins us with the forecast. We're talking about a possible tornado threat? Reporter: A couple of rounds of them. Storms are firing tonight, and not a lot of damage, but they are going on east of New Orleans up through Nashville. You will see the wide expanse, there you but we're in this amplified pattern, and the rockies gets into the plains and we have a higher threat for severe weather. Oklahoma City, almost down to Dallas, and tornadoes will be a risk there. Dangerous situation into Monday into the Mississippi towns including Memphis and Greenville, and advance of this storm, spring temperatures across the east, and still shots of cold air in Boston and D.C., so keep your coat handy. Thanks so much.

