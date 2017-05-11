Transcript for Severe weather threat in the Midwest

children inside the church. Eva, thank you. Next to the severe weather threat in the midwest. Take a look at the size of the tornado touching down in northeastern Indiana. Some 25 million Americans in the path. Stretching from Missouri to Pennsylvania. Rob Marciano has more. Reporter: Tonight, severe storms ripping across the midwest, winds over 60 miles per hour in Indiana. This super cell growing over Bloomington. We have a developing wall cloud now. Reporter: Moments later, you can hear the hail beating down on this car. And in Jaye county, a widening twister on the ground. Call 911 and keep driving. Reporter: A wedge tornado leaving a wedge of destruction in Portland, Indiana. This semi flipped, homes demolished. The tornado catching this couple in their vehicle. Tonight, happy to be alive. He said, there he is. We got to get out. We stopped and ran to the ditch. Luckily it was right there. Reporter: The same storm crossing the border into Ohio. Tearing through Selina. Eight people reported injured as night falls and the powerful system marches east. The storm is still on the move. Let's get right to rob with more. Still a strong line. Heading through Ohio. I-70 and I-71, moving towards Columbus. Slicing through Indiana and Illinois. Three-inch hail in Missouri and Indiana, and the flash flood watches continue. This is a strong cold front pushing through tonight. We'll keep an eye on the storm.

