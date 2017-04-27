Shooter of Delaware state trooper killed while emerging from overnight standoff

More
Burgon Sealy, suspected cop killer, barricaded himself in his home, refused to come out and fired shots at officials outside his home during the hours-long standoff.
1:31 | 04/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shooter of Delaware state trooper killed while emerging from overnight standoff

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47070479,"title":"Shooter of Delaware state trooper killed while emerging from overnight standoff","duration":"1:31","description":"Burgon Sealy, suspected cop killer, barricaded himself in his home, refused to come out and fired shots at officials outside his home during the hours-long standoff.","url":"/WNT/video/shooter-delaware-state-trooper-killed-emerging-overnight-standoff-47070479","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.