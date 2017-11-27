Transcript for Shooting at shopping mall in Dallas

To the index of other news. The shopping mall shooting in Arlington, Texas. Police releasing surveillance video. Panicked shoppers running for cover. The officer opening fire. The wounded suspect captured on the escalator. Authorities say he was armed with a pellet gun. The suspect in critical condition tonight. Hazmat crews on the scene of a trail derailment. At least two leaking molten sulfur. The chemical can burn your skin and make it difficult to breathe. Nearby families ordered to shelter in place for hours. No injuries reported. And Christmas has arrived at the white house. First lady Melania trump unveiling this year's decorations. The theme, time honored traditions. The display includes more than 50 Christmas trees. There were ballet dancers performing. And the first lady making quite an impression on children invited to the white house. One of them saying, quote, she seriously looks like an angel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.