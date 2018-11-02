Transcript for Sightseeing helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon

But we start with the grand canyon helicopter tour. Crashing in a spot so remote, it took a long time for help to arrive. Three people dead before help arrived. Four critically injured passengers trapped for nearly nine hours. How did this flight turn deadly? Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, this woman, seen here walking near the fiery wreckage of this helicopter in the and canyon, is among four survivors. First responders, brought in by helicopter, then hiking to the scene along treacherous terrain. Struggling to bring the survivors to safety. Pictured here, finally airlifting one of the injured from the scene in the early morning darkness. Our first responders were on the scene within the first 30 minutes. We attribute that quick response to what helped save lives. Reporter: Police say the eurocopter ec-130, operated by papillon airways, took off Saturday with the pilot and six passengers from the united Kingdom onboard. Out for a scenic tour of the grand canyon when around sunset, flying in what police say were extreme weather conditions, with wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour. Lionel Douglass watched as the helicopter came down. Tail broke in half, biggest explosion you've ever heard. Reporter: The pilot making it out alive but three people were killed. After the first explosion, there were at least five more explosions that went on. Reporter: Papillon airways says they fly about 600,000 passengers every year. And they say in a statement, their sympathies are with the families involved, and they're fully cooperating with federal investigators.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.