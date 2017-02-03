Transcript for Snap Inc.'s IPO gains more the 50 percent in its debut

To the index of oh news tonight, federal officers raiding three cater pillar facilities in Illinois today. Authorities launching raids as part of an investigation to possible tax fraud of the company. Carrying boxes from three companies, including Peoria. They are cooperating with law enforcement. A scare at the gate at Chicago's o'hare airport. Mechanics running an operation check on this skywest, American eagle plane. There were no passengers on board. The cause of the incident is under investigation tonight. To Wall Street, and here's to something to Snapchat about tonight. The parent company of Snapchat, getting maore than 50% in its debut. Closing at 2448. Its creator dropped out of college, seen with his girlfriend, and life is good these days. The friendship. George W. Bush explaining his fondness for Michelle Obama. And the African-American museum day that went viral. The president saying, quote, we took to seech other, daeding, she appreciates my sentence of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.