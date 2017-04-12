Transcript for Snow and wind close schools in North Dakota

Next, winter weather alerts in eight states at this hour. A storm heading east across the country. Plunging temperatures for much of the country this week. Blizzard conditions in the northern plains. Snow and wind closing schools in North Dakota. We knew it was coming. Meteorologist rob Marciano tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. Nearly everybody east of the rockies going to deal with a massive temperature swing. Right now, blizzard conditions up in Minnesota and parts of the dakotas and severe thunderstorms across the cold front from record-breaking high temperatures from Kansas City up through Minneapolis. The rain and the warmth will squeeze east. That cold air, it's going to feel 50 degrees colder in Minneapolis. The heaviest snows around the lake. The cold air is going to expand to the south and east and by Thursday morning, Boston, all the way down to Mississippi, temperatures will feel like they're below freezing. Near zero in Minneapolis. Cold stuff, David. Rob, thank you. Overseas tonight, a massive

