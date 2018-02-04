Transcript for Soldier surprises 2 daughters with fire truck homecoming

Finally tonight, America strong. A national guardsman, but also a father. The powerful moment that captures what it means to come home. In blue rock, Ohio, just outside of Columbus, a family emergency that will melt your heart. 7-year-old tawnie and little sister Brea, noticing those sirens and the come mission of the adults around them. These two little girls love firefighters. Their mom is one, and so is their dad, who has been in Afghanistan since last year. Sergeant first class Terry is a national guardsman. He also served in Iraq, leaving that time just weeks after his first daughter was born. Back in blue rock, one of the firefighters walks over to the two little girls. And, well, just watch. Daddy! Reporter: It's been exactly 364 days since those sisters have been able to hug their dad. This weekend, the whole town welcomed him back, setting up this traffic sign with his firefighter number on it. Sergeant Gottke and his wife had the idea for him to dress up for the surprise, because their girls also want to be firefighters. The call to serve for this family runs deep. And we thank them for sharing that moment. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Have a great evening. Good night.

