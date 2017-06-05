Transcript for South Boston double homicide in luxury penthouse

Now to the mysterious double homicide that happened inside the penthouse of a luxury apartment building. Alleged suspect in a shootout with police. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, penthouse murder. Two people dead. Officers rushing in when one of the victim's reportedly placed a final desperate plea for help. Got a message from his friends there is a gunman in the house. Reporter: Police saying, as soon as they arrived at the luxury condo building in south Boston, the suspect, bampumim teixara, started shooting at them. We just ran in as shots were being fired, we are going to need at least two shields and long gun for cover. Reporter: Officers firing back. The 30-year-old taken into custody on a stretcher after what officials call a "Violent struggle." He is accused of brutally killing a man and woman inside a penthouse in the building. Details of the case horrific. The victims in their 40s or 50s. "The Boston globe" citing unnamed sources, reporting they're both doctors. We believe there something more to what happened here. Reporter: The suspect is now facing multiple charges. Police say he and the victims knew each other, though it's not clear what kind of relationship they had.

