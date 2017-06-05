-
Now Playing: Texas police officer facing murder charges for the death of Jordan Edwards
-
Now Playing: South Boston double homicide in luxury penthouse
-
Now Playing: Fraternity members charged in death of Penn State student
-
Now Playing: Students give Philadelphia teacher the surprise of her life
-
Now Playing: PetSmart's national pet-adoption weekend
-
Now Playing: A Texas beauty queen faces backlash after winning crown
-
Now Playing: Two sisters abandoned at birth meet for the first time
-
Now Playing: Penn State fraternity members face manslaughter charges
-
Now Playing: Texas police officer arrested in connection with shooting of black teen
-
Now Playing: East Coast slammed with severe weather
-
Now Playing: Where missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas is today
-
Now Playing: Police finally track down Tennessee teacher and teen Elizabeth Thomas: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Where Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas stayed while on the run: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Video shows Tennessee teen before she disappeared with teacher
-
Now Playing: Student reports seeing teacher kiss Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas
-
Now Playing: Teacher Tad Cummins' developing relationship with Tennessee teen
-
Now Playing: Insider secrets for perfect guacamole
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn cafe sues Starbucks over 'unicorn' drink
-
Now Playing: Large piece of metal flies through window of vehicle
-
Now Playing: The last moments before missing Tenn. teen disappeared with former teacher