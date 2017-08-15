Transcript for Former South Carolina state trooper sentenced for opening fire on unarmed driver

We move to South Carolina tonight, and to a police shooting making national headlines. A former state trooper sentenced for shoot a driver when he reached for his license. He told him, quote, I screwed up. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The former state highway patrolman. Can I see your license please? Get out of the car. Get out of the car. Reporter: Seen in this video gunning down a black driver before he even has a chance to show him his license is apologizing tonight, and will spend the next few years in jail. Get on the ground. Get on the ground. Just got my license, you said get my license. Reporter: A South Carolina judge sentenced 34-year-old Sean groubert to 12 years in prison for the shooting, but he's expected to serve three with good behavior. Today he faced the man he could have killed. I screwed up. That's plain and simple. I have made the biggest mistake of my life. Reporter: But back in the 2014, when he's seen here arresting Levar Jones for a seatbelt violation, after seriously wounding him, he was blaming the victim. Why did you shoot me? Well, you dove head first back into your car. Reporter: Groubert says he's wanted to say he's sorry in person for the last three years, but the courts required him to keep away from his victim,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.