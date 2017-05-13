Transcript for Special graduation for 53-year-old mother

Switching to Allstate is worth it. As Americans prepare to celebrate our mothers, one mom who finally got to cross the commencement stage and the fellow graduate who inspired her. Reporter: Of all the lessons she learned during college, the most impactful came from a fellow graduate, her mother. You can do anything you put your mind to. Reporter: Karen dropped out 30 years ago to take care of her oldest daughter. I was like mom, you have to go back. Reporter: With that urging she finally returned to the classroom to finish what she started and fulfill her mother's dream. The lord talked to me and said girl, you can do this and I did. Reporter: At times it was a struggle for the 53-year-old. The whole new environment from what she was used to back in the day. Reporter: Karen managed to earn her degree in sociology graduating last week. ??? Reporter: And in the process leaving some inspiring footsteps her daughter is following in as she crosses the stage with her diploma this mother's day weekend. ??? I'm so proud of you. Reporter: Marci Gonzalez, ABC news, Los Angeles. The perfect story. We thank Marci this morning. "Gma" and this week in the morning. I'll see you back tomorrow night.

