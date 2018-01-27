Transcript for Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan State

Now to that breaking news at Michigan state university. After the sentences of doctor Larry Nassar, new questions about claims of sexual abuse by players on the school's football and basketball teams. Tonight, a special prosecutor now appointed to investigate. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Michigan state at T the at the center of sexual abuse scandals in the country. Now facing new questions about how it handled sexual assaults by male athletes. Reporter: The latest bombshell, an ESPN "Outside the lines" investigation, found "A sexually hostile environment" inside the men's basketball and football programs. Any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false. Reporter: But ESPN reporting that the university's handling of those cases shows "A pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression." Overnight, hundreds of Michigan state students dressed in teal calling for change. Earlier this week, more than 150 female athletes spoke at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, the former U.S. Gymnastics team doctor who also worked at the university. He betrayed my trust, took advantage of my youth and sexually abused me hundreds of time. Reporter: The msu athletic director stepping down, the university's president resigned. Some of the victims say that the university knew about the abuse. They literally put the reports in a file cabinet. Reporter: The women say they think Nassar victims could be in the thousand. They're calling on the olympic committee to do a full, independent investigation. Tom. Eva, thank you. We turn to the new clues of

