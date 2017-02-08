Transcript for Spectacular catch brings crowd to their feet at Fenway Park

Finally tonight here, whoever said red sox nation never roots for the other side in there was one moment last night where even the toughest of sox fans were on their feet. What a catch. Reporter: It was the catch that stunned all of Fenway park. He leans. An unbelievable catch! He flipped into the bullpen. Did he hang on? That's the only question at this point. He sure did. What a play by Austin Jackson! Reporter: From the Cleveland Indians, Austin Jackson. At bat -- Hanley Ramirez is stunned. The catch even those red sox fans to their feet. Just watch how determined he was to hold onto that ball. That's the greatest catch I have ever seen. Reporter: And after the game, listen how calm and cool Jackson was after his epic catch. That was awesome, but, you know, I was just so pumped up. I'm glad that I was able to hold onto it. You know, I saw it going over like that, and I could have easily dropped it. I was able to hold onto. I want calm and cool indeed. We love that face made by This is WCVB newscenter 5 at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.