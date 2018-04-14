Transcript for Starbucks apologizes to two black men handcuffed and arrested at a store

Time now for our index. To south floridae hunt for a man. Watch as thooter jumps out and points a gun at the head of a guy at a gas pump. Heries to Ruf and gets shot. Hissenger looks at this just takes off. The grabs the necklace and meanwhile, the man at the next pump frantically tries to stay safe. The gunman escaped in a black car. Po are still loo for him. To Philadelphia, Oge overs viral video taken at bucks. TWN both of them black arrested and handcuffed by half a dozen officers, they were apparently just sitting at a table. Cus record the whole thing. Ny asking why theye being arrested. Workers called police saying they we trespassg after using the bathroom without buying anything. No charges filed. Ckhas now apologized. And to Miami beach, three boaters rescued. After crashing their boat up on a je rescueet as close as they can in the strong current. Fireters swim to the boat, a flotatn device attached with a rope, luckily the boaters suffered only cuts and bruises.

