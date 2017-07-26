Transcript for State police in Rhode Island search for road rage driver who opened fire on another vehicle

To the index tonight, state police in Rhode Island searching for a driver who opened fire on another vehicle three times. Authorities releasing still images of a red Nissan SUV on a highway. The driver of the car that was shot at was not injured. They are asking for the public's help. A cruise ship on lock downtonight as the FBI investigates a woman's suspicious death. She was found death on the emerald cruise ship in Alaska. Passengers on several decks have been told to their cabins to be interviewed. One passenger has been detained. That cruise ship on a seven-day round trip cruise that departed from Seattle. A lawyer for a Mississippi man shot by police saying the authorities were serving a warrant at the wrong house. He was killed by south haven police. Officers say they fired after a pit bull burst out of the house, and he pointed a gun at them and ignored verbal commands. They say they should have been at the house across the street. And to the economy, and Amazon hosting the largest job fair. They are planning the massive job fair next Wednesday opening ten fulfillment centers across the country, looking to hire 50,000 new employees.

