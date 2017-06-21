Transcript for Several states along the Gulf Coast declare state of emergency

Now, to the state of emergency declared tonight in Louisiana. Tropical storm Cindy slamming into the south at this hour. It's now turned deadly. A 10-year-old boy dying because of the storm surge. Strong winds and heavy rain reaching shore. Flooding far inland tonight. And look at the scope of the storm. Nearly a foot of rain in some places, with a lot more to come tonight. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in the storm zone. That's it right there. Reporter: Tonight, the gulf coast is under a tornado threat with Cindy slowly approaching land. The leading edge of the storm filled with funnel clouds. Families on porches, watching waterspouts coming ashore in Mississippi. Gusting winds toppling trees in biloxi and along the gulf coast. Even a reported tornado in ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Tragically, a 10-year-old boy killed in Alabama, storm surge knocking a logon to him. A state of emergency already declared there and in Louisiana. Grand isle already under water. Officials urging evacuees to get out early. We cannot stress enough the importance of avoiding high water and that's for everyone across the state. Reporter: In New Orleans, they're hoping the flood control systems fortified after Katrina will help keep the city dry. You see this pond? This is water out of lake pontchartrain. That levee is all that's keeping this water out of that neighborhood. More than a half foot of rain already in Mississippi. Hundreds of roads submerged. Officials preparing for more possible rescues tonight. You're anticipating you're going to have to get people? We'll have to go in and get some people out, yes, ma'am. Eva joining us now from bay St. Louis, Mississippi. We see the water there. Officials now going door to door to get families to leave, Eva? Reporter: That's right, David. They are especially encouraging people in low-lying areas to get out now, while they still can. They're closely monitoring the rivers, but more than a half foot of rain still expected here. The beach, they're bracing for up to three feet of storm surge. David? The angry waters there we hind you. Eva, thank you. Ginger zee is with us now with the current track. Where is the storm right now? Reporter: The center of Cindy is about 125 miles southeast of galveston, Texas. You can see it clearly on the satellite and radar put together, as it spins towards the coast. It will hit tomorrow morning. The center of it. But we have already seen impacts, as you just saw. We've got a tornado watch in place from Wright, Florida, back through Louisiana. Timing would be tomorrow morning. A Thursday event. With the wind speeds, max sustained around 50. Gusting to 65. But that is not the primary threat. As you so well said earlier in this program, you can see some of the six-plus inches that could still fall in northern Alabama, or northwest Georgia, where we find flash flood watch watches. Warnings all the way through almost New Orleans there. All right, tracking it through the night.

