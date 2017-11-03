Many states issue road safety warnings in preparation for Spring Break

More
The warnings advise road trippers to watch out for debris flying off vehicles, cautions against tailgating and recommend scanning the road 10-15 seconds ahead at all times.
1:37 | 03/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Many states issue road safety warnings in preparation for Spring Break

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46070486,"title":"Many states issue road safety warnings in preparation for Spring Break","duration":"1:37","description":"The warnings advise road trippers to watch out for debris flying off vehicles, cautions against tailgating and recommend scanning the road 10-15 seconds ahead at all times.","url":"/WNT/video/states-issue-road-safety-warnings-preparation-spring-break-46070486","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.