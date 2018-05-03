Transcript for 'We'll stay out as long as we need to': West Virginia teachers

20,000 teachers still demanding that they be paid what they're worth, eight days now. They did negotiate a pay raise with the governor, but then the state senate blocked it. ABC's David Kerley on the ground tonight, where classrooms are empty and teachers are holding firm. We won't back down. We won't back down. Reporter: So many teachers descended on the state capital, 5,000 in all, police shut down access, leaving a line of teacher teachers hoping to get inside and give lawmakers a piece of their mind. We have everyone's support, superintendents, we'll stay out as long as we need to. Reporter: An eighth day of no school. There was a deal for a 5% raise, it was scuttled over the weekend when some lawmakers would only approve a 4% raise. So, for another day, some of the 22,000 teachers here in west Virginia are here at the state house demanding action. This high school teacher driving three hours to get here again. We wanted this to be over and it could have been over days ago. Reporter: The strike has taken a toll on parents, too. Brenda Williams took her granddaughter, a second grader, to the mall. I'm enjoying them, but I'm sure their mom is about to go crazy over eight days, but I'm all for the teachers. Reporter: Just down the street, all teachers could do was watch as lawmakers talked. So, let's get to David Kerley, he's live at the state capital tonight. I know lawmakers are meeting right not, but still having trouble coming to a deal here? Reporter: They just broke up that meeting, David, and no deal whatsoever. School districts planning on canceling classes tomorrow, a ninth day without school. David Kerley tonight. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.