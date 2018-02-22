Transcript for Storm front triggers weather alerts in 20 states

here to that slow-moving storm front. Ice, snow, flooding rain, triggering weather alerts in 20 states from Texas, all the way up to New York. A fire truck in Oklahoma City skidding on icy roads, flipping onto its side there. And near Pittsburgh, a police officer rescued from his patrol car after being trapped by rising flood water there. Left's get to rob Marciano, tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. Even though temperatures here in the northeast have dropped 40 degrees since yesterday, the pattern elsewhere really hasn't changed. The jet stream in the same spot. We have flash flood warnings in Little Rock, snow. Nebraska through Wisconsin. The heavy rain tomorrow, though, across the Ohio river in the morning. Another round develops across northeast Texas, in through tomorrow night across the Mississippi. Saturday, the kicker system will bring in severe thunderstorms right over the flood zone, another three to five inches on top of what they've already seen, rivers that can't take anymore towawater. David? Thanks, rob. Next here, the terrifying moments in the emergency room at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.