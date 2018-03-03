Transcript for Storm leaves thousands of travelers stranded

ripple effect of that storm, tens of thousands of stranded travelers. Planes and trains brought to a stand still all along the east coast. Take a look at the crowds there trying to get out of New York Penn station, they're going nowhere fast. ABC's Kenneth Moton with how long it might take to get back to Normal. Reporter: Tonight the roads, rails and runways crippled by the powerful nor'easter, desperately trying to bounce back. A lot of downed trees, the roads have been slippery. Reporter: A snowy gridlock stranded drivers for hours on interstate 380 in Pennsylvania. We tried to go the back way since 380 was closed, and the roads were really bad. I kind of peeled off to the side, got stuck for about an hour. Reporter: Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. Knocked over trucks in Rhode Island, on a bridge in New York, and this highway just outside of Baltimore. Trains connecting every major city between Washington, D.C., and Boston, shut down. Stations flooded and without power. Debris littered the tracks. Amtrak is back up and running but service is limited right now. It's been terrible. And I know it's because of the weather. I know on the train, I could see the winds it was really bad. Reporter: Since the start of the storm, more than 4,000 flights cancelled and around 7,000 delayed. I was concerned, I saw that the wind was going to be picking up until 6:00 A.M. This morning. Reporter: The winds that tore up this roof at New York's Laguardia airport, and forced this 737 to abort this landing in D.C., are finally calming down, but the travel nightmare not over yet. I'm still hopeful, hopeful. Reporter: Experts we talked to say it could take days for travel to get back to Normal. That's just in time for the next nor'easter. Major airlines telling ABC they'll be monitoring that storm very closely. Cecilia. Kenneth, thank you. Sam champion joins us now. You're watching that new storm coming. Who are you most worried about right now. This is the something for everyone this storm, it moves across the country. So, tonight into tomorrow, this is the storm that dropped about 5 feet of snow in Sierras. It starts the move east. Now, when you watch that low move, more snow in the rockies. What I want to see on this page, Sunday 2:00 P.M. Critical fire danger from Texas into Nebraska, big fires break out in that area. Things are so dry. You don't think about them in winter. All you need is dry and wind to make that happen. We look at Monday, watch where that low is, under Minneapolis, big rains that go all the way down into Mississippi, along the Ohio river valley. Mississippi river valley. Places that are already flooding. They're getting more rain. Then, by Wednesday, we have a coastal low, according to the forecast models, the two we most trust, this low for Wednesday, can't give you snowfall totals. Right now, this is a colder storm, a little less windy. But it could big, significant snowfall totals. We'll see you tomorrow on "Good morning America." We want to turn to politics now and the white house in turmoil.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.