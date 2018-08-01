Transcript for A new storm moving to the East tightens bitter-cold grip on much of area

The pileup on an icy highway. Alerts at this hour from D.C. To philly to New York. And in the west tonight, evacuations under way right now. Heavy rain, high winds expected. Ginger zee with the new track on both storms. The white house tonight. Will the special counsel, Robert Mueller, soon be questioning president trump? What we've learned tonight. Growing concern this evening amid the deadly flu outbreak in this country. Tents set up in the west. Emergency rooms packed across the country. Where it's hitting hardest and how effective is the flu vaccine? And should you still get it if you haven't already? What surprised us today about that. The urgent manhunt at this hour for a suspect. The deputy killed responding to a 911 ll. A married father of three. And tonight, is Oprah running in 2020? What her long-time partner Stedman graham reportedly said overnight is ma overnight. It's making news tonight. Good evening. And it's great to start another week with you. What's not great are the two storms hitting both coasts at this hour. There is real fear in California tonight about what could come in the hours ahead. And in the east, a deadly commute already. All of this as travel coast to coast is still trying to recover from the storm last week. That eastern storm starting in the midwest. Cars sliding on icy roads in Springfield, Missouri. And look at this today. A 35-car pile yul on I-75 in north Georgia today. And at JFK airport tonight, luggage still piled up from the storm. As I mentioned, in the west, people frantically filling sandbags at this hour, as the first major rainstorm in nearly a year breears down. Hardly anything to keep those hillsides from coming down. We have it all covered tonight, and we begin with ABC's David Kerley on the dangerous commute. Reporter: The frigid temperatures are tonight turning roads into Rinks. One killed in a four-car crash this morning in Georgia. And in Tennessee -- Boom! Did he miss him? Reporter: -- On an overpass, workers watch as cars bounce off barriers and other vehicles. The new storm moving to the east keeping a bitter cold grip on much of the country. Already airlines are offering waivers for passengers hoping to avoid the deep freeze. Those freezing cold temperatures burst a water pipe in the main international terminal Sunday at JFK. Three inches of water on the ground, capping four days of misery for passengers. Nobody can tell me and nobody wants to give me an answer because they know they'll be wrong. Reporter: Lilly, hoping to travel Friday, just boarded late today. There is a sea of bags here. Matt stein arrived late Friday, sat on the tarmac for nearly eight hours and just got his bag today. There are people who have been here for almost four days, who haven't slept, who haven't gone to a hotel and are just trying to find their luggage. Reporter: While the pipe break was a problem, an aviation source tells ABC news that many airlines tried to make up for lost flights during the weekend and run a regular schedule, some doubling arrivals. And there just weren't enough gaechts to handle it all. And gave Kerley with us tonight. David, with this newest system hitting the northeast tonight. All of the airports are dealing with the ripple effect from the bomb cyclone that hit last week. Reporter: It's making it very hard for these airlines to recover, David. Half of all the cancellations today were at New York's three major airports. And the cold grip continues. David Kerley leading us off tonight. David, thank you.

