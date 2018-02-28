Transcript for 2 storm systems to combine, bringing wind, rain and snow

Next tonight, a powerful nor'easter preparing to strike the east coast, and a storm threat from Texas, all the way to Maine tonight. In Arkansas, failing dike along the little red river causing flooding there. We're tracking that. On the nor'easter front, airlines already offering waivers. Let's get right to rob Marciano. Reporter: Hey, David. Let's get right to it. Kind of a two-pronged system that will phase into one. The southern energy getting into the flood zone with some sere vie weather. Flooding rains extend across the Ohio valley tomorrow. A little bit of snow from Chicago to Detroit to Cleveland. Tomorrow night into Friday, a big coastal low. Wind will be ripping. Rain driving down. Travel, extremely dangerous. I-95 back through the airports, D.C., back to Atlanta. Wet snow coming down. 30 to 60-mile-an-hour winds. Power outages. Coastal flooding that will rival the blizzard we had back in January. Wow. A very messy Friday. Rob, thank you.

