Transcript for New storm takes shape, sweeping across to the Northeast

We're also following a storm system moving across the country. Look at these pictures. A FedEx truck sliced in half in Nebraska. That was on I-35. Some 50 vehicles involved. Half a dozen people critically injured. Next, that new storm taking shape, sweeping all the way to the northeast, as it comes across the country. Let's get right to ginger zee, tracking it out for us. Reporter: Hey there, David. The one in Iowa here, four to six inches fell. That's a lot for this area. Des Moines hasn't seen that in more that type years. Now it's tracking along interstate 80. But that next system that you were mentioning, David, this one going to bring heavy rain, I'm talking two to three inches of rain to a drought-stricken southeast. But it's that northern part where we see the snow and ice start Wednesday through Wednesday night, that's when I think I-95 needs to pay attention. And that evening commute, because snow, six to ten inches for places like Bradford, Pennsylvania, through say Greenville, Maine, and ice on top of it from Tulsa to Jeff Zorn, New Jersey. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.