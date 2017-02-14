New storms bear down on California as crews rush to fix the spillways draining a swollen reservoir

More
ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.
0:59 | 02/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New storms bear down on California as crews rush to fix the spillways draining a swollen reservoir
To the index of other news and to America's tallest dam in oroville, California tonight. Crews rushing to fix the heavily damaged spillways. Hoisting giant bags of rocks and dropping them in. Tonight, some evacuated families being allowed to return, but the evacuation has been replaced with a new warning now that new rain is on the way. A murder conviction in a notorious disappearance after 38 years. 6-year-old etan Patz vanished on his way to the bus stop in 1979. Tonight, finding a former convenience store clerk, Pedro Hernandez guilty. A thief caught in the act. Breaking into a gallery in Boston as the city was celebrating the super bowl win. Stealing five pieces of art, including a Picasso. Holding him down and chasing him down until they survived. Tonight, unbeatable. The UConn women's basketball team becoming the first college team to win 100 games in a row. Look at those faces.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45498526,"title":"New storms bear down on California as crews rush to fix the spillways draining a swollen reservoir","duration":"0:59","description":"ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/storms-bear-california-crews-rush-fix-spillways-draining-45498526","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.