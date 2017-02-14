Transcript for New storms bear down on California as crews rush to fix the spillways draining a swollen reservoir

To the index of other news and to America's tallest dam in oroville, California tonight. Crews rushing to fix the heavily damaged spillways. Hoisting giant bags of rocks and dropping them in. Tonight, some evacuated families being allowed to return, but the evacuation has been replaced with a new warning now that new rain is on the way. A murder conviction in a notorious disappearance after 38 years. 6-year-old etan Patz vanished on his way to the bus stop in 1979. Tonight, finding a former convenience store clerk, Pedro Hernandez guilty. A thief caught in the act. Breaking into a gallery in Boston as the city was celebrating the super bowl win. Stealing five pieces of art, including a Picasso. Holding him down and chasing him down until they survived. Tonight, unbeatable. The UConn women's basketball team becoming the first college team to win 100 games in a row. Look at those faces.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.