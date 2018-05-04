Transcript for 2 storms bringing snow, record cold and winds across the US

Next tonight, the wea headline. No one wants to hear it. Two spring storms that are anything but spring-like. Snow and record cold moving from Montana the northeast. Werful winds ripping the roof off a school cafeteria near central Kansas. ABC' senior meteorologist rob Marciano tracking it all. Rob, good evening. Repter: Good evening, Tom. The da are getting longer, burr our winter remain endless. Another couple of storms coming. Let' get right to it. A mixfain and SNO ton in through chica. This tracks northeasaybe one to twonches of wet snow across part central New York. And then the next storm is a little bit stronger, maybe severe weaer across the arklatex tomorrow morng. D this one tracks acrosshe Ohio and tenneee valleys, one to three inches of wet snow there. Mid-atlantic, north of D.C. Saturdaymorning, north of New York, maybe one to threenches there. And then recordows behind this. Single digits. Can you believe this? Wi chills in the 20s acs the northeast and in the 30s in the deep south. To In the 20s in spri. All right, rob, thank you so much.

