Transcript for Two Storms to Hit by Christmas Eve, One in the West and the Another in the East

David, you talk about that show, those two back-to-back storms we're now watching tonight. One battering the west. One that will reach the east right before Christmas. Dangerous driving tonight. One person badly injured, crashing into a snowplow in new York. Snow and heavy rain moving across the country from California, all the way to the east coast. Here's ABC's gio Benitez on that front. Reporter: Twoonight, two monster storms in the west about to barrel through the country, bringing along winter weather alerts. Snarling travel during the holidays. 18 states now under some kind of alert. In southern California, heavy rains. A dash cam capturing a driver in L.A. Crossing several lanes, hitting standing water and almost crashing into the side of the road. Further south in San Diego, accident after accident. A car flipped over, a van crushed. A tractor trailer on its side. I know this is the holiday season, people are in a rush to get to places. Please slow down, take your time. Reporter: This driver stranded in flooding. The only way out, the sunroof. Firefighters helping rescue the man. I'm glad I had a sunroof. I went out through the sunroof. Reporter: The east coast not in the clear, either. Look at these images from upstate New York. One driver seriously injured after hitting the back of a plow truck today. And we're told, a state trooper making his way to that crash site hit a patch of ice and hit a tractor trailer. Incredibly, nobody was hurt. All of this as millions now travel for the holidays. Gio with us now, with the west coast, the middle of the country, and then the east coast on Christmas eve? Reporter: That's right, David. It will hit the midwest tomorrow, right in the middle of all of that holiday travel. But then, it keeps going. And it will hit the east coast on Christmas eve. Just in time for Santa, David. All right, drive safely out there. Gio, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking this all. A wet and windy New York City tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. The good news is that these storms are moving fast. The bad news is, there's two of them, and they're pretty big. Take a look. Now into Arizona, and hitting the four corners tonight. By tomorrow afternoon, mentioned snow in Chicago and points traveling north. By Christmas eve, day, up and down the east coast, you're going to be hit with heavy rain. Plan accordingly. Get out there tomorrow. Resetting for storm number two, blasting the entire west coast from Seattle to San Diego, rain, wind, mountain snow, we're tacking twoun three feet of it. And by Sunday night, a full-on blizzard for the dakotas. It will be warm in the east, but any sort of travel across the west will be difficult this holiday weekend. David? Urging everyone to be careful out there. All right, rob Marciano with us tonight. Rob, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.