Transcript for Students say they believe accused high school shooter had a recent death in the family

Next tonight, the details from inside that deadly school shooting in Benton, Kentucky. A student opening fire, two 15-year-olds killed. More than a dozen others shot. Families gathering at memorials to remember them all, and tonight, what we've now learned about the alleged gunman, a 15-year-old. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami from the scene. Reporter: This photo of his daughter Hannah means so much tonight to Jeff Dysinger. She's recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest. It makes holding your daughter, your kids, just that much more meaningful. Reporter: What tears him up is that the photo was taken by 15-year-old Bailey holt, just moments before he says holt was killed trying to shield his daughter from the gunfire. They're advising far as they know, it's one shooter. He is still on scene. Reporter: Police are seen here leading a student away in handcuffs. We're not identifying the young man, and police aren't confirming that he's the accused shooter. But students at Marshall county high, who had to run for their lives, say they know the boy. Did he say anything? No, he just -- he was lifeless. He just pulled out the gun, didn't think twice and just did it. Reporter: The other teenager that didn't make it is 15-year-old Preston cope, seen here in the yearbook. Kennedy Spragg says he was loved by everyone. Sweetest kid. Reporter: Today, students hugged, cries and prayed. Tomorrow, prosecutors will ask a judge to try this teenager as an adult. David? Steve osunsami with us tonight. Steve, thank you. To California, and new

