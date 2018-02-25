Transcript for Students in Florida return to school in emotion

As the debate continues in Washington, students in Florida are returning to Stoneman Douglas high school. Many still shaken after the massacre nearly two weeks ago. This coming as pressure builds on local law enforcement to explain their actions. Here's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, a sea of strength and support, thousands of students and parents making their way back into the halls of Stoneman Douglas high school. With classes set to resume their concern security. I'm sending him back on Wednesday with no progression on gun control or school safety. So he's going in to the same situation, nothing is different. Reporter: Did you ever think you would have to look for emergency exits in your high school? No. Reporter: Parkland trying to move forward as the demand for answers intensifies. 74 GOP state lawmakers sending a letter to Florida governor Rick Scott urging him to suspend Broward county sheriff Scott Israel who is also a Democrat and his department for "Ignoring repeated warning signs" about the suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz. Today at the governor's request the state's department of law enforcement launching an investigation into the shooting response. I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. Reporter: Before the rampage, his deputies responded to 18 calls related to Cruz. Two of them we're not sure if our deputies did everything they could have or should have. Reporter: The sheriff also investigating reports from nearby Coral Springs police officers who also responded to the school that several deputies were waiting instead of rushing in during the shooting. The school's resource officer Scot Peterson, allegedly seen on video taking cover, has already resigned. Our investigation to this point shows that during this horrific attack there was only one law enforcement person period and that was former deputy Scot Peterson. Peterson, the school resource officer who has since resigned. Kenneth, students are expected to return to class on Wednesday? Reporter: That's right. Students will have a half-day, because this week is all about providing emotional support. But building 12, where the massacre happened, will never be used again, and the school will likely build a memorial park for the 17 killed. Thank you. And president trump now slamming the newly declassified democratic memo on the Russia

